Tags: eric burlison | ufo | hearing | house | oversight

Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Don't Jump to Conclusions on UFO Testimony

By    |   Wednesday, 26 July 2023 09:02 PM EDT

U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he has no doubt about the credibility of some of the witnesses who testified about UFOs during a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. However, he does not want to jump to conclusions that everything observed was of alien origin.

"You had two different types of guests," Burlison explained to "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Sebastian Gorka. "You had the two guys that worked in the military. They were pilots, they were able to see [and] actually have footage while they were in the air. They took video."

"I do not doubt their credibility. I don't doubt any of that," he said. "But what I don't want to do is jump to some conclusion that everything that we're seeing is coming from some nonhuman origin."

Burlison said that is why he pressed a third witness, retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch, a former intelligence officer who worked with the Pentagon's task force looking into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), regarding claims he has made about alien discoveries. U.S. officials use the designation UAP instead of UFO.

"[Grusch] was making some pretty fantastical statements, including that the United States has alien material, alien bodies," Burlison said. "We have alien spacecraft that we're researching [and] that aliens at one point have attacked and harmed or killed humans on Earth. So, there's a lot of fantastical statements that whenever I pressed him, I was not able to get the details of those items."

Burlison said it has been difficult for the government to turn over some details of reported UAPs.

"The one thing that we can make clear, whether it's aliens or it's us, is that the deep state does not want us to know about what's happening," Burlison said. "I think it's because there's a lot of money involved."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 26 July 2023 09:02 PM
