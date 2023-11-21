×
Tags: eric burlison | polls | joe biden | cognitive | decline | biden administration | southern border

Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Public Disturbed By Biden's Cognitive Decline

Rep. Eric Burlison
Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 08:15 PM EST

The steady decrease in President Joe Biden's poll numbers reflect the concern that the public has in his cognitive decline, Rep. Eric Burlison told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"People have seen the cognitive decline over just the past few years," the Missouri Republican pointed out to Newsmax's "Newsline," adding that "imagine where he will be just four or five years from now, and that is a disturbing thought."

The congressman emphasized that this is not the only reason for the president's lower approval ratings over the past several months but that "people recognize that he is not in charge, and we wonder who is in charge, because we continue to fail across the board."

Burlison lamented that the United States during the Biden administration has "been failing on the international stage. We are allowing tyrannical countries to become uncontrolled on the world stage, we have allowed our southern border to be completely invaded."

He also criticized the fact that "we have millions of incoming immigrants pouring across our southern border with no real interest in trying to solving that."

The congressman added that, in other serious problems facing the country, "we have most Americans who are unable to afford all the increases in their daily cost of living. So the American people see a guy who is cognitively not there and is failing us at every step of the way."

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 08:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

