Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: 'What Was the Origin' of Biden 'Loan' to Brother

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he still had questions about the "origin" of the money involved in the loan that President Joe Biden provided to his brother before his election as president.

James Biden testified in a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, where he said that President Biden "has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest" in the business dealings of his relatives.

He also said that the two personal checks that President Biden wrote to him in 2017 and 2018 were "short-term loans that I received from Joe when he was a private citizen, and I repaid them within weeks" and he testified that President Biden "had no information at all about the source of the funds I used to repay him."

Burlison said on "Newsline," in an interview, "Yeah, I think that … what the American people deserve to have answers to … are the details of the quote-unquote loan and then the loan repayments that were made by Jim Biden back to Joe Biden."

He added, "The question is, what was the origin of that money? Was there an initial amount that was actually loaned out? Do you have documentation for that? Do you have evidence for that? And for what purpose?"

Burlison continued, "At the end of the day, somebody's got to answer for the fact that hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed from Jim Biden and through his shell companies and into the hands of his brother, Joe. And a lot of questions have always been about the family about what exactly they were qualified to do."

