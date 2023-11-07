×
Tags: eric burlison | newsmax | government | censorship

Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Fire Officials Who 'Weaponize' Office

By    |   Tuesday, 07 November 2023 02:45 PM EST

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., commenting on allegations of censorship by the Biden administration, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress should "eliminate" government officials who "weaponize" their office.

Burlison, appearing on "Newsline," addressed the House Judiciary Committee's accusation that the federal government is partnering with universities to censor speech.

"I think that we need to set an example in the federal level," he said. "We need to identify individuals who have used their office to weaponize it against free speech, to weaponize against people who express religious liberty. We need to set an example.

"And we need to … eliminate some of these bad actors from the federal appropriations."

Burlison added: "Until you start eliminating people's jobs, they are going to continue to do it. I know some of my colleagues want to defund the FBI headquarters, and I'm all for that. But at the end of the day, nothing will stop the politicization of these positions like eliminating and setting some examples that eliminate some people."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 07 November 2023 02:45 PM
