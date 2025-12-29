Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Minnesota Fraud Stains True Charities

Minnesota's massive federal fraud scandals are not only draining taxpayer dollars but also inflicting serious damage on legitimate charities that rely on public trust to serve vulnerable communities, said Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

"It's really tragic what they've done," Burlison said on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"They've created this crony charity system that is funneling your taxpayer dollars through a poorly done bureaucratic system."

Burlison said the consequences extend far beyond wasted money.

"What it's doing is besmirching the reputations of true charities that are out there — true charities, where people give out of the goodness of their heart and keep track of where those dollars are going," he said.

According to Burlison, the Minnesota fraud scandal highlights the danger of using taxpayer dollars to prop up organizations without meaningful oversight or accountability.

He said that unlike private charitable giving, which donors carefully monitor, government-funded programs can become magnets for abuse.

"This is not at all the same thing," Burlison said.

"This is taxpayer dollars because of misuse and poor oversight of the state of Minnesota."

Burlison warned that the fallout is harming the very people charitable organizations are meant to help.

"Potentially billions of dollars are going into the wrong hands," he said. "And no one's being served."

