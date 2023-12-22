Eric Burlison to Newsmax: Lesley Wolf 'Worst Example' of DOJ Politicization

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax Friday that former federal prosecutor Lesley Wolf is "the worst example" of a government employee using her post "for political purposes."

IRS whistleblowers accused Wolf, the former assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware, of having blocked them from interviewing members of the Biden family. Wolf testified before Congress earlier this month, during which she repeatedly told legislators that she was "not authorized" by the Justice Department to answer questions about the case.

In an interview on "Newsline" Friday, Burlison criticized Wolf as "the worst example of an employee in the federal government that has used her position for political purposes, weaponized her agency." He went on to say, "I think that she should be fired."

The congressman added that he attempted to "zero-out her salary in the appropriations bills, but unfortunately ... we never got to that bill so we could never get a vote on that."

Burlison said that is "the only way that you're going to send a message to bureaucrats like Lesley, who want to use their position for political influence."

