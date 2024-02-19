Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Bank Records Expose Biden's Guilt

Despite a federal grand jury indictment of an FBI informant last week for allegedly providing "false derogatory information" about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter concerning their ties to Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holding, Rep. Eric Burlison told Newsmax on Monday that there is still plenty of solid evidence against them.

The Missouri Republican, who is a member of the House Oversight Committee, told "Newsline" that "this may be the first time the left-stream media have actually talked about the informant," now that he has apparently been discredited, "but the facts are most of the investigation is not from people's testimony, it's from bank records, and bank records do not lie."

Burlison also noted that the committee has as evidence copies of messages and other testimony that all points in the direction that Joe Biden was directly involved with the business dealings of his family and profited from them.

Burlison also said that he would like to ask the president's brother James Biden, who is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee this week, "What loan did Joe Biden give you? Where is the documentation, that warranted you to send him a $200,000 check and then later another $40,000 in cash?"

The congressman said that the cumulative evidence makes it "obvious to anyone" that the Biden family "were not selling any product, they were not selling any expertise," they were selling the last name Biden.

Burlison added that "I think for the first time in American history we have a president sitting in office who has accepted bribes. I think his family has obviously taken money. His family has financially benefited from the actions he has taken while serving when he is supposed to be serving the public."

