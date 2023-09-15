×
Tags: eric burlison | joe biden | hunter biden | indictment

Eric Burlison to Newsmax: Biden Allies Pulling 'Sympathy Strings'

By    |   Friday, 15 September 2023 03:43 PM EDT

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's allies are "trying to pull the sympathy strings" following the indictment of his son Hunter Biden.

Burlison said on "Newsline" that MSNBC host Jen Psaki, a former Biden White House press secretary, is "tying to pull the sympathy strings about Joe Biden" by focusing on Hunter Biden's addiction problems.

He added: "The truth is, the real victim ... when you look at the evidence, is Hunter Biden ... in that relationship, because Hunter Biden was being directed to carry out all of the criminal schemes under his father."

Burlison later said: "The left likes to say that Joe Biden didn't know; he wasn't aware. This guy's lied several times. First, he said that he had never talked to his son about business dealings. We now know that's a lie, because not only did he talk to his son, he talked to his son's business associates over 20 times. And this is direct evidence from Hunter Biden's business partners."

He continued: "Joe Biden said they never received money from China. We now know that that's a lie because we've seen the bank records.

"You know, the left doesn't want to look at these facts and ... the fact that they're trying to pull sympathy strings and emotional strings is evidence that they they really can't argue the facts."

Theodore Bunker

