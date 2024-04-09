Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Biden Should Keep Mouth Shut on Israel

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., who recently returned from a trip to Israel, told Newsmax on Tuesday he has some advice for President Joe Biden after he reportedly called for an immediate cease-fire in Israel's war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

"Biden should keep his mouth shut," Burlison told "American Agenda." "When America was attacked on 9/11, you didn't see Israel criticizing us in the way in which we handled Afghanistan and Iraq. … What your ally is supposed to be doing is supporting you, not being critical of you.

"When Joe Biden opens his mouth and that gets leaked all over the press, it emboldens the enemies of Israel and the United States because they are seeing daylight between the two nations. The United States should stand resolutely behind our ally Israel, who has faced horrific events. They're the ones that have been attacked. They did not ask for this situation. They just are being attacked because they exist."

Burlison, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which is leading the impeachment inquiry into Biden, said the Department of Justice is refusing to hand over the audio of special counsel Robert Hur's interview with Biden during his investigation of Biden's handling of classified documents because it will give a bad impression of the president. A transcript of the interview has been released.

Hur stated in his report a reason he did not recommend criminal charges against Biden was that at trial, "Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

"If you heard in audio Joe Biden saying exactly what Hur documented that what he said, I think, it will make Biden look like a liar, and I don't think they want to demonstrate that," Burlison said. "It also will show a moment of weakness to see the president not able to recall very important events in his life."

