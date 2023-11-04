Rep. Burlison: Call 'Bluff' on Dems Over Israel Bill

Rep. Eric Burlison says he would call President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "on their bluff" for their refusal to agree to the House-passed bill that would send $14 billion, partially funded by money targeted for the Internal Revenue Service, to Israel.

"Let's see you actually veto aid to Israel and tell the American people, explain to the American people that you care more about hiring 87,000 new IRS agents to audit the American people than you do about protecting peace in the Middle East," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda."

"I would call their bluff on that."

He added that he thinks House Speaker Mike Johnson was "absolutely right" with his call to separate funding for Israel from a $105 billion aid measure sought by Biden.

"We're at this situation because of the failed policies of Joe Biden," Burlison said, adding that the president's policies to appease and placate Iran, and release sanctions "has only exacerbated the problem that we have in the Middle East."

Iran "clearly took the money and took that economic benefit and their windfall, and they're funding terror," the congressman said. "All of this is at the feet of the Biden administration."

Meanwhile, Burlison says its "obvious" where the evidence into the investigation into Biden and his family's business dealings is leading.

"When you have multiple sources pointing to the same transaction, you have the WhatsApp message, where Hunter Biden is saying 'I'm sitting here with my father when we want to know why you're not committing,'" the deal becomes more apparent, he continued.

"Shortly thereafter, money was transferred, and of the $5 million transferred, $400,000 went directly to Hunter's account," he continued. "Ultimately, $40,000 was sent to Joe Biden."

That, Burlison said, matches up with an email saying that 10% had to go to the "big guy."

"Ten percent of $400,000 is $40,000," he said. "I think there's more of these checks to come."

