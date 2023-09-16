Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Bidens' 'Bank Records Don't Lie'

The latest evidence against President Joe Biden, in which he was using aliases to communicate with his son Hunter Biden's businesses, forced a move toward an impeachment inquiry, Rep. Eric Burlison, a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The evidence has just been mounting up," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "We have a situation where the bank records don't lie."

Also, the administration is backtracking on many of its statements, including denying that the president had any conversations with his son about his business dealings, Burlison said.

"We now know that was a complete lie because we know not only did he, according to testimony by Devon Archer and others that work for Hunter Biden, that he had phone conversation with as many as 20 of the business associates," said Burlison.

With an impeachment inquiry, House lawmakers will be able to get the documents the Biden administration has denied them for the past few months, he added.

"What we've been doing is subpoenaing the bank records of people that are associated with the Bidens and then following the money trail as it's being flowed from those businesses associates into the Biden family's businesses," said Burlison.

"Their business is their personal accounts. That's kind of that's been the strategy. We knew that we weren't going to be able to get access directly to their bank accounts. But now that we have this mounting evidence, now that we're under a full impeachment inquiry, hopefully, we can get access to the bank accounts."

Meanwhile, Burlison said that he thinks there is enough evidence to send Hunter Biden to jail "for acting as a foreign agent."

"The question is, can we make a connection to Joe Biden?" he said. "Is Joe Biden personally benefitting now? There is some evidence that Joe Biden personally benefitted."

