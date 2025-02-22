Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: 'DOGE Dividend' Plan Could Boost Inflation

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., appeared on Newsmax Saturday to express optimism and concern over President Donald Trump's proposed "DOGE Dividend," warning that the initiative could exacerbate inflation without spending cuts.

Burlison appeared on "The Count" to discuss the president's plan, which has drawn praise and criticism. The proposal aims to provide American taxpayers up to $5,000, but Democrats have largely dismissed it, calling it unfeasible.

Burlison acknowledged the proposal's ambitious nature but urged caution in its execution.

"I think it's a bold vision. It's a bold plan. It's thinking outside of the box," he said.

"What I would caution is that I think that we need to — all the Republicans in the House and the Senate, the moderates — everyone needs to get on board with spending cuts, which are driving up inflation."

The congressman emphasized that while returning money to taxpayers is appealing, addressing inflation should take precedence.

"I would prefer that we would do that, settle the issue of inflation before we send money out, send checks out to individuals because that's only going to exacerbate the problem of inflation," Burlison said.

He also pointed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency and his broader push for fiscal responsibility.

"We have to do our job. Elon Musk and the president are leading the way in finding places to cut spending," he added.

"But until Congress responds and actually makes the cuts, if we send more money out, it's just going to be inflationary."

