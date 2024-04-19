Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Put Border Language on the Ukraine Bill

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday that the only way to get President Joe Biden and the Democrats to do something about the U.S. southern border is if the Republicans "make them."

Earlier Friday, the House voted 316-94 to advance the much debated and delayed foreign aid bill the Senate passed in February. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had proposed new legislation that breaks the funding for Ukraine, Israel and other allies into separate bills. A final vote on the package could come as soon as Saturday.

Burlison, a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, said that he's frustrated with the missed opportunity the Republicans have going into Saturday. Conceding that the Democrat-controlled Senate "is not going to do anything about the border," Burlison suggested forcing their hand through legislation.

"And the only way to do that is to put border language on a must-pass bill or put border language on a bill like the Ukraine supplemental that they want to pass," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Over the last several months, Republicans in the House have used their razor-thin majority to stall the process due to lack of funding for U.S. border security. As a result, several members of congress have called for Johnson to be removed, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com