'Eric Bolling The Balance' Debuts on Newsmax

It’s a show for everyday Americans, covering the issues that truly matter.Newsmax is proud to debut the freshest news and commentary show of the year — “Eric Bolling The Balance” — hosted by one of the nation’s most respected broadcasters.

“Eric Bolling The Balance’’ premieres on Newsmax Wednesday and airs every weekday thereafter from 4 to 5 p.m. ET.

The new Eric Bolling show will be available through Newsmax in over 100 million U.S. television homes through traditional cable and streaming OTT platforms.

“Viewers know and trust Eric Bolling as one of the most tenacious guys in TV news, and insiders know he’s a true veteran who is driven to follow the facts and deliver the news,” said Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.

Every weekday, “Eric Bolling The Balance” helps viewers make sense of the day’s biggest headlines from D.C., Wall Street, and the world … and most importantly, how those headlines affect the people on Main Street.

Using his patented wit and street smarts, Bolling deep dives into the big stories from America and the world, grilling top newsmakers about how big news impacts real people.

Bolling will deliver A-List guests, exclusive reports, and man-on-the-street interviews from the big cities to America’s Heartland.

Viewers will quickly learn just how honest “Eric Bolling The Balance” can be.

Before joining Newsmax in June, Bolling hosted a popular weekly talk show across Sinclair Broadcasting’s 200 stations, and enjoyed massive ratings success as a host on shows, such as “The Five,” “Cashin’ In,” and “Fast Money.”

A former commodities trader and board member of the New York Mercantile Exchange, Bolling published his New York Times bestseller “Wake Up America” in 2016, and followed that success the following year with another bestseller, “The Swamp,” an exposé of Washington’s culture of corruption.

“Eric Bolling The Balance” looks to make a difference, and that will resonate with the millions of viewers who have discovered The Newsmax Difference.

