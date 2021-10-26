Newsmax's Bolling: Fox News Abandoned Conservatives

Newsmax host Eric Bolling blasted former employer Fox News on Monday night for abandoning the conservative right.

Bolling, who left Fox in 2017, offered his old network a backhanded compliment for its ability to fool viewers.

"Think about what Fox is doing, though, it's brilliant," Bolling said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"Everything they truly believe is aired in the middle of the day when everybody is at work. Then they get home from work and watch evening commentary hosts say the complete opposite of what they reported just hours prior."

A prime example of that, Bolling said, has to do with vaccine mandates, which generally are blasted by Fox News Channel evening hosts.

"Fox hosts rage against the vaccine mandates yet they work for a company that demands their employees get vaccinated or get tested," Bolling said.

Bolling called Fox's Chris Wallace a "leftist excuse for bipartisanship" and showed a clip of the host moderating a presidential debate last year when he admonished then-President Donald Trump for interrupting then-candidate Joe Biden.

Wallace recently said Biden White House spokesperson Jen Psaki "is one of the best press secretaries ever."

"The best? Really, Chris?" Bolling said. "You’ve been working in news since the '70s and she’s the best? Really makes me wonder what you’ve been paying attention to all these years."

Bolling also pointed to Fox News Channel’s early call of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the November election, and said the network was "completely against all the woke companies who criticized" Georgia's voting right bills except when it came to the Major League Baseball All-Star game in Atlanta — a game televised by Fox.

"They want to say they're conservative until their wallets are targeted," Bolling said.

Bolling’s remarks spread around media entities such as Mediaite.

