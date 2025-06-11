WATCH TV LIVE

Mayor Eric Adams to Newsmax: Protesters Won't Destroy Our City

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 07:19 PM EDT

Amid all the unrest in Los Angeles, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Newsmax on Wednesday his police force is prepared to enforce the law.

"We know that there are those who travel our country, embed themselves into issues like antifa and others, and they have one goal in mind," Adams said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "That is to provoke and to create disruption and disorder, particularly with our law enforcement community. We identify them immediately, remove them from the crowds, and take proper police practice when they cross the line."

Adams said police officers are trained extensively to always maintain proper decorum and not let people provoke them.

"We will allow peaceful protests, but we will not allow you to destroy our city or harm innocent people. And we will take action whenever that takes place," Adams said. "We have specialty units that will come in when you have large protests like this."

The New York mayor said it is important for police officers to block out the noise and do their job, while Adams said he ensures police officers have all the resources they needed.

"I’m not taking any shortcuts," Adams said. "We know what any type of major disorder or riot can do. It could cause billions of dollars in property damage, lives could be lost and I just refuse to take any chances when we do that."

Adams said they often have to deal with professional agitators who come to the city to cause trouble.

"These are professional people who believe in disruption and destruction of property," Adams said. "They should not be on our streets destroying property in the city."

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 07:19 PM
