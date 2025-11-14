Dershowitz to Newsmax: Epstein Files Will Vindicate Trump

President Donald Trump should welcome the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files because the material is likely to clear him, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax, warning that selective disclosures threaten to distort the truth.

Dershowitz, who represented Epstein years earlier, told Newsmax's "Newsline" that releasing the complete set of documents is the only way to expose false accusations and protect the innocent.

"I don't know why the president is interested in suppressing material that will probably end up being favorable to him," Dershowitz said, adding that when he faced false allegations, he immediately waived all privacy because full transparency "would prove that I was totally innocent."

He said the emails connected to the Epstein case corroborate his own public account of what happened.

"Once I defended Jeffrey Epstein, he hated me because he thought I got him a bad deal," said Dershowitz.

The bigger issue, Dershowitz said, is the way information is being released in a selective and politically motivated way.

"We're seeing the names of people who are accused disclosed, but the names of the accusers are not disclosed because they say the accusers are victims and survivors," he said.

"Some are, some are not. Some are perpetrators. Some have falsely accused. We know that for a fact," Dershowitz added.

Dershowitz said the public tends to forget that false accusations also create victims.

"If a person is falsely accused, like I was falsely accused, I am the victim and the survivor of a false accusation," he said.

"Under our Constitution, we don't have guilt by accusation," Dershowitz said. "We have a presumption of innocence, and so the media should stop calling people survivors and victims unless they know that they truthfully and honestly were victims instead of victimizers."

He said he hopes the full files will finally be released so all sides of the story can be told.

Dershowitz also commented on the fallout at the Heritage Foundation after its president, Kevin Roberts, defended an interview involving white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

He said the conservative movement must draw a line, just as William F. Buckley once did. "The Heritage Foundation is a great organization ... but it can't with [its] current leadership," he said.

"The Republican Party will not survive if it doesn't disassociate itself completely from Tucker Carlson and Fuentes and other people," he said.

He noted that Buckley famously confronted Pat Buchanan over antisemitic and Holocaust-denying rhetoric, yet some on the right are now proposing Buchanan for the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Even so, he added that "in general, the Republicans are doing a lot better than the Democrats. The Republicans, at least, aren't electing vicious antisemites. Democrats are, that's for sure."

