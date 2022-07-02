Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: SCOTUS EPA Ruling a Win for Energy Providers

Energy providers will no longer be forced to follow policies that don't make sense after the Supreme Court's ruling on West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Saturday.

Thursday's ruling, according to AEI, holds that "the Environmental Protection Agency cannot use Clean Air Act §111(d) to set power-sector-wide greenhouse gas emissions standards for state power plants."

Speaking with "America Right Now," Walberg said, "This says to the energy providers, utilities in our country, that you can't be forced to do things that don't make sense just because of some climate agenda.

"We're to be good stewards of our environment, of course, but at expense of moving backwards in history and affecting the lifestyles of our American people without reason," the congressman trailed off, seeming to allude that a move backward in energy policies would be a move in the wrong direction.

"We can be good stewards," the congressman added. "We've cleaned up our air. It's China, India, other places on the earth that aren't doing it. And we're suffering ... the consequences of them not doing their jobs."