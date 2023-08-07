Enes Kanter Freedom to Newsmax: Potential Political Run 'The American Dream'

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom is hinting at a possible political run, saying Monday he could "truly make a difference" in the foreign policy agenda of the U.S.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the 31-year-old Turkish-American athlete said a potential run "is pretty much the American dream."

"I have been a citizen of … this beautiful country just over two years, and I have lived here over half of my life," he said. "I can tell that America is freedom more than ever now. And I truly believe that when I'm elected, that I could truly make it difference in our domestic and foreign policy agendas … and find common ground on this issue, people issues."

Freedom, who last played for the Boston Celtics in 2022, said he believes he hasn't been signed by another team because of his outspoken criticism of the NBA's relationship with China.

Freedom said in media interviews in 2022 that he has no regrets and that some issues are "bigger than basketball."

Freedom told Newsmax on Monday that he's been encouraged to bring his voice to the public conversation as a political candidate.

"People have been telling me, like, 'Hey, man, like, what are you doing? Bring your voice to these [issues] and you can make a real difference.' So, it's going to be super fun," he said of a possible political bid.

Freedom said corporate America is afraid to speak out against China.

"They know as soon as they talk about China, it's going to effect their business," he said, calling those companies and their leaders "hypocrites."

"We have to hold these companies, these CEOs accountable," he said, adding: "That's why I'm outspoken about it."

Freedom said he has often defended America in the face of criticism by fellow athletes, including women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe, whose team was knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday in a stunning loss to Sweden.

"I wish they were just more successful," he said.

As for Rapinoe, Freedom said: "She was the one that, I believe ... was telling about how much we have trouble in America. The match was … never about how much trouble that we're having in America and blah, blah, and stuff. I just wish they just focused more on getting better and actually making America better."

