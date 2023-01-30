Sen. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: Energy Policy Should Belong to States, Not DC

Energy policy should be taken "out of the hands of Washington, D.C.," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday.

During his first full week as a senator, Mullin introduced three pieces of legislation to limit the president's regulatory authority over energy policy.

"Energy," Mullin told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," "is the backbone of our economy. It takes energy to create a product; it takes energy to deliver it.

"Washington wants to play politics in it, or with it. We saw the Biden administration come in from day one — canceled the Keystone Pipeline; there is no reason for it — went through two other presidents through the permitting process.

"He canceled it for nothing but for political promise."

President Joe Biden also attacks fracking, which, Mullin pointed out, was developed at the state level.

Fracking "wasn't developed because a federal program was developed, it was developed because states were able to recognize the need for energy independence, and it was an economic boost for them," Mullin said. "Fracking is something that was developed to bring in the renaissance to what we have today, right?

"So what we're trying to do is look at how can we bring this closer to home."

