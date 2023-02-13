Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: We Need to Increase Exploration of Energy

Wyoming Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman told Newsmax that increasing the exploration of energy resources, and the production of energy, is vital for the United States' national security and economy.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on Monday, Hageman says, "48% of our surfaces [in our] state is owned by the federal government. And the moment that Joe Biden took office; he put a target on the back of states like Wyoming to stop us from being able to use and access the resources that belong to all Americans, including our oil and gas resources."

"So what we need to do is we need to get back to opening up those federal lands for exploration. We need to get back to opening up those federal lands for additional leasing. We need to get back to actually following the law, such as the Federal Land Policy Management Act and NEPA," or the National Environmental Policy Act, "as it was intended."

The congresswoman adds that the U.S. has vast resources of oil and uranium, but "it's bizarre" she says that "we have an administration that truly has gone to war with the American people ... and as a result, you're seeing an increased cost in ... being able to fill up your car; you're seeing an increased costs in heating your home and increased cost in food across the board."

