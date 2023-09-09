Burgum to Newsmax: First Day in the WH, Energy Is Number One

Republican presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he would work to start selling energy to our "allies" and stop buying from our "adversaries" should he be elected.

On "the first days in the White House, we've got to start selling energy to our friends and allies and stop buying it from adversaries. That's number one," Burgum told "America Right Now" on Saturday.

"These energy policies are empowering dictators, destabilizing the world, and then driving up inflation," he continued. "Every American is paying too much for everything, starting with their food and their grocery, starting with food and what the gas they're putting in their car."

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would cancel seven Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska, according to CBS News. Nonetheless, the move comes as the administration earlier this year approved ConocoPhillips's Willow project, which would allow drilling in Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, which is said to produce up to 180,000 barrels a day.

