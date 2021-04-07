Rep. Emmer to Newsmax TV: This Is Not Infrastructure

Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota scoffed at President Joe Biden’s so-called infrastructure proposal to Newsmax TV, mocking the inclusion of child care, Medicaid and expansion of local housing, and saying that less than 6% of the $2.3 trillion cost actually goes to roads and bridges.

“I didn't hear the president roll it out as the human infrastructure plan, I heard him roll it out as his “infrastructure” plan and they can call it whatever they want,” Emmer said Tuesday night on “Spicer & Co.” “[Sen.] Bernie Sanders can come up with whatever terms he wants, but a horse with stripes is still a zebra.”

The 60-year-old Emmer, a four-term congressman representing Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District northwest of Minneapolis who is the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, derided the bill as a socialist giveaway.

“This is not an infrastructure plan,” he said. “This is the vehicle to advance an extreme socialist agenda, an agenda that supports defunding the police, an agenda that supports implementation of the ‘green new deal.’ It's an agenda that supports open borders and closed schools for our kids, right? I mean, this $2.3 trillion price tag is actually four times what it cost us to build our interstate highway system from coast to coast.

“This is not an infrastructure bill, because in addition to the $25 billion that you brought up for child care, there's $400 billion to expand Medicaid. There's $200 billion to 300 billion in there to give the feds more control over local housing.”

Moreover, Emmer ridiculed the inclusion of money for electric vehicles.

“There is more money to subsidize electric cars, almost $200 billion, then there is money…to build the roads and bridges those cars would be expected to operate on. In fact, less than 6% of this $2.3 trillion pig actually involves roads and bridges. It's outrageous, and voters are going to see it for what it is. And this is why they'll lose at the ballot box in November of ‘22.”

