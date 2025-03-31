Capt. Scott to Newsmax: 'Hats Off' to Elon Musk

Sen. Mark Kelly, his brother, Scott Kelly, and NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams "all share similar backgrounds," former NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Winston Scott said on Newsmax.

"We're all naval aviators. We served on board ships flying military airplanes. We all flew in space together. But even though we share that in common, we disagree on some things as well," he told "Newsline," including in their opinions of tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., has been feuding publicly with Musk after the Tesla CEO labeled him a "traitor" for arguing that it is important for the U.S. to stand with Ukraine.

In return, Kelly announced he would sell one of his Tesla vehicles, saying he didn't want to drive a car "built and designed by an a-hole."

Scott lauded Musk.

"I applaud this administration and Elon Musk for not only what he's done in space but giving us access to space," he said Monday. "If it wasn't for Space X, we'd have no access to space from American soil. So, I applaud Elon Musk for that. And I also applaud this administration and Elon Musk for bringing Butch and Suni home when they did. If it had not been for space X, they would still be up there."

Scott highlighted taxpayer funds and responsibility.

"So, I think Elon Musk is doing some great things. And if anybody really pays attention to what he's doing, how can they possibly disagree with it? He's showing us where our taxpayer money is being spent and where the waste is, and how we ought to go about cleaning it up. So having said that again, I think Elon Musk is a great American," he added.

"He's employing thousands of Americans. He's building cars in the U.S., he's putting Americans to work. So the list goes on and on and on and on. And my hat's off" to him.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com