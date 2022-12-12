Rep. Jody Hice to Newsmax: Twitter Targeted, Limited Reach of Conservative Voices

Elon Musk's Twitter files reveal the company was" targeting and limiting the speech and the reach of conservative voices" before his acquisition, Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

Hice told "Prime News" he would "wait and see" about filing a lawsuit against Twitter for flagging a post of his stating mail-in ballots "are more prone to fraud than in-person voting."

"Right now, we're looking at options, and we'll work through some of this," Hice said about his tweet, which was used as an example by journalist Matt Taibbi to demonstrate the platform's allegedly tougher standards against Republicans.

"Our comment on Twitter was like ... saying the sky is blue. Everyone knows that mail-in ballots are much more open to potential problems than day-of, in-person voting," he continued. "That is nothing new — and certainly nothing deserving — of censorship."

Hice also criticized former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for testifying before Congress that the social media site was "not shadow banning conservatives," while recent documents appear to indicate the contrary.

"Now that we have this leak ... we know that simply was not true. Twitter was absolutely, absolutely targeting and limiting the speech and the reach of conservative voices," Hice stated. "Now is the time for accountability."

The congressman said he believes Musk's reveal of the files serves as "the tip of the iceberg" to proving social media censorship and shared the story of his own Twitter account potentially being shadow banned as well.

"Overnight, we lost tens of thousands of followers and could not get them back," Hice explained. "I mean, it was like pulling teeth to obtain followers and putting out tweets and just getting no action whatsoever."

"When Republicans take the majority — we're going to see some subpoenas. We're going to see some in-depth investigations, I believe, on this," he predicted, adding "there has to be accountability" on Big Tech companies.

