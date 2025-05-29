Rep. Troxclair to Newsmax: Gender Bill Designed to Protect Women

Texas state Rep. Ellen Troxclair, who introduced a bill requiring all state documents to reflect residents' sex at birth, told Newsmax on Thursday that she sought the legislation, dubbed the "Women's Bill of Rights," because "women are being erased across our country."

"If words don't have meaning, they cease to exist, so this bill is critical because it defines once and for all what the left can't quite figure out what a woman is," the Texas Republican said on "National Report."

And by defining terms such as man, woman, boy, girl, mother, and father in state code, "we now have legal protections and foundations for the laws that were written specifically to protect these groups," Troxclair said. "We will now have government documents accurately reflecting reality, which is your biological sex at birth."

She added that she hears people asking why the legislation is needed.

"The reality is that we still have a large segment of our population who are saying things like that, that instead of protecting women, instead of protecting wives, daughters, grandmothers, that we should actually throw out all of the last hundred years of women's rights and instead focus on a tiny segment of trans individuals who are looking to honestly overtake the spaces and the privacy and the safety of women," Troxclair said.

The Texas Senate approved the bill overnight Wednesday by a 20-11 party-line vote. As it has already passed the House, the legislation now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

House Bill 229 defines a woman as a person whose biological system is developed to produce ova, with a man defined as a person whose reproductive system can fertilize ova.

The bill requires the definition to be used statewide, with opponents saying it will hold drastic consequences for trans and intersex people who will see their gender identity revert back to the sex they were assigned at birth in state records.

