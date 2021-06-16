Rep. Elise Stefanik to Newsmax: Biden 'Asserted Weakness'

Left unimpressed by President Joe Biden's first summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Newsmax lamented Biden "asserted weakness" and the U.S. lacks a "strong president" to hold Putin "accountable."

"President Biden asserted weakness and gave multiple giveaways to Vladimir Putin even before walking into today's summit," Stefanik told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"This was unfortunately a weak moment for the United States on the world stage, and I think President Biden, particularly in the press availability, really showed his weakness, unfortunately, which threatens our national security," she added to host Greg Kelly.

Deflecting questions about cyberhacks, saying they are more prevalent in Western countries, Putin was "lying to the international community" during his solo press conference after the summit, and Stefanik lamented there was no U.S. president there to call him out on it.

"A strong president would hold him accountable, unfortunately we have not seen a strong president holding him accountable," Stefanik said.

Stefanik, who was recently elevated to be the House GOP Conference chair, also rebuked Biden telling a reporter that journalists covering him have been negative.

"He has been completely protected by the mainstream press to the point where he has done so few press interviews, so few press conferences, that he gets so easily rattled when there are very fair questions," Stefanik said. "And compare that to the media coverage of President Trump, how critical, how biased it was throughout the four years of the Trump administration.

"We have seen a stark contrast with how the media has treated President Biden with kid gloves. They continue to sweep the multiple crisis he has caused under the table – whether it's national security crisis, like in the Middle East, or whether it's the border security crisis along the southern border.

"So the fact that you have both the White House press office and the president complaining about press coverage, come on. Republicans, just stand in our shoes for a day, we're dealing with a biased mainstream media 24-7."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here