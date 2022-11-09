Victorious Rep. Stefanik to Newsmax: Focused on Delivering Results

Rep. Elise Stefanik, fresh off winning reelection in her New York district, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans have much work ahead in the upcoming Congress.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Stefanik stressed that she had "a historic win, winning by a larger margin than last cycle," and that now "I am focused on delivering results to my constituents."

She emphasized that, even though all the results from the midterms have not yet come in across the nation, "we are going to retake the House and fire [current Speaker Nancy] Pelosi."

Stefanik, who will be running for reelection as House Republican Conference chair, added that "it is important to note that we will have a bigger majority than Pelosi had" and pointed out that "this is only their third time in modern history that Republicans have won back the House."

When asked about the governor's race in New York, Stefanik said that "no one saw this race on the radar even a month ago. It was only in the final weeks that the mainstream media admitted that [Republican] Lee Zeldin was giving a very, very strong challenge against Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul."

Stefanik said that although the GOP came closer than expected in the governor's race, it was difficult to overcome the huge advantage that Democrats have over Republicans statewide in New York.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!