Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 2020 Hunter Biden Letter a Partisan Play

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell decried on Newsmax a letter signed by 51 intelligence officials who suggested the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation. Grenell added that the issuing of the letter weeks before the 2020 presidential election was for partisan reasons.

Speaking on "The Count," Grenell said, "I want to be clear about something: not a single one of those 51 people ever had a briefing that suggested that Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation. They had no intelligence information. There wasn't even a piece of raw intelligence that said it. They made it up. They completely politicized this whole episode three weeks before a presidential campaign."

According to an excerpt from the letter dated Oct. 19, 2020, provided by Politico, the intel officials say, "If we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this."

But, Grenell added, "the left keeps talking a lot about election interference. They keep talking about foreign election interference; they did it. These 51 people who signed this letter should all be hauled into Congress and asked under oath, 'Did you ever get a single piece of intelligence that suggested this?' They will all have to say ... 'no.'

"They literally did this for partisan political purposes. It's outrageous. It manipulates our intelligence agencies."

In April, during an appearance on Newsmax, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said on "John Bachman Now," that if Republicans control the House, they will investigate the Biden laptop story.

"We just sent out letters to the 51 former intel officials who all signed [a] letter and said that this had all the earmarks of Russian disinformation, so I think you start there," Jordan said. "Who did they communicate with? Where did they get this information?"