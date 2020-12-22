Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: GOP Sens on Board

Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who orchestrated a meeting with President Donald Trump to "get the ball rolling" on a Jan. 6 challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election, says the effort has support from several GOP senators.

"We have a very strong case, and our numbers are growing strong," she said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co."

"We talked to senators and we're good to go for this objection."

A growing number of House Republicans plan to challenge the results of the election in six states when Congress meets to certify the Electoral College results Jan. 6, but they need at least one senator to join them in order for an objection to get a debate.

Once an objection is filed each chamber would have to debate for two hours and then vote on whether to disqualify a state's votes. Both chambers would then have to agree to disqualify the state's votes, an outcome that is nearly impossible.

Taylor Greene told Newsmax TV, she called President Trump and asked to meet about the election after she was elected because she refused "to stand by and watch our country be thrust into socialism because of a stolen election.

"The media's being lazy, they're not doing their job," she said. "They preached Russian collusion for four years straight, 24/7, and investigated every angle they could possibly think of . . . yet they refuse to cover anything about this stolen election.

"The evidence is there, it's real. I didn't run for Congress to sit by and be quiet, so I called the president. I support him, I voted for him, just like everyone else and I'm happy to support him in this trying time."