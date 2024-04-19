Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Election Integrity Is Needed 'More Than Ever'

Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee's massive "election integrity" operation campaign are promising to deploy 100,000 volunteers and attorneys to battleground states to "protect the vote and ensure a big win" in November. It's a chance for people to "be part of the solution," RNC attorney Christina Bobb told Newsmax.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment," Bobb said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE."

"We saw in 2020 how Republicans were largely excluded from the process in many areas; pizza boxes or cardboard boxes were put up on windows, Republicans couldn't see what was going on.

"So, we're calling on anybody in these counties, in the contested counties, but really across the nation, to just get involved. This is an effort to encourage every American to get involved in their local election, become part of the process, become a poll worker, an observer, a judge, work with the clerk. There's room for anybody who is concerned about your county and concerned about your community. Please get involved and be part of the solution," she added.

Officials in a press release said they wanted volunteers and lawyers to monitor logic and accuracy testing, ballot tabulation, mail ballot processing, Election Day voting, and early voting.

"Having the right people to count the ballots is just as important as turning out voters on Election Day," Trump said in the release.

"The RNC is hiring hundreds of election integrity staff across the map — more than ever before because our Party will be recruiting thousands of more observers to protect the vote in 2024. These campaign officials in states are tasked with recruiting, training, and when possible, shifting poll watchers and poll workers day in and day out," added RNC co-Chair Lara Trump.

