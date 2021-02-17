Trump on Election: 'Really Bad, Dishonest Things Happened'

Still maintaining he won the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump told Newsmax TV, "bad and dishonest things happened" that must be investigated.

The late Rush Limbaugh "thought we won the election," Trump told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"We did win the election, as far as I'm concerned," Trump added to host Greg Kelly. "It was disgraceful what happened, totally disgraceful."

Trump heralded his campaign getting 12 million more votes than his previous election victory in 2016.

"We didn't want 12 million, we wanted to get 3 million more and we said, 'we can't lose,'" Trump added to Kelly. "We got 12, but bad things happened. You've covered that and you know it.

"Really bad and dishonest things happened."

Trump is still planning to push an investigation into election irregularities.

"When they say 'Stop the Steal,' they're not just kidding," Trump said. "It's a disgrace. It's like a third-world country with the elections.

"So we have to get that straightened out and I think get to the bottom of what happened – you know go forward, but we also have to go back."

Trump added, "Rush was just incensed with the tabulation."

"Let's be nice, let's call it tabulation, the counting of the votes, the tabulation, in that election," he concluded, "it was disgraceful in the swing states."