Donald Trump to Newsmax: 'Silencing' by Media Rigged the Election

Big Tech and media Democrat allies effectively aided a rigged election by silencing stories on Hunter Biden and election fraud, President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday night in an exclusive interview.

"That's when you first saw silence," Trump told Steve Cortes on Tuesday's "Cortes & Pellegrino" of social media's blocking of the New York Post's reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop. "They silenced a newspaper. It's the oldest newspaper in our country, I believe, and it's a big one, but they silenced a newspaper in our country because they were talking about Hunter Biden.

"The other thing that they don't want to talk about – when you hear this whole culture of keeping things quiet, let's not talk about – is the election fraud."

Not only did the media rebuke attempts to investigate election fraud after the November election, the media is remaining quiet on the ongoing election audits in Arizona and more states, Trump lamented.

"What they're doing in Arizona, what they're doing in New Hampshire, what they're doing in Arizona, in Georgia now is so incredible," Trump said, referring to a stream of audits being conducted on the 2020 ballots that began in Arizona and has since extended to other battleground states. "It's so incredible, and nobody wants to talk about [it]."

Trump hailed the Arizona Republican senators as "great American patriots" for the courage to push for the forensic audit of Arizona's Maricopa County 2.1 million ballots.

"I give a lot of credit to the Republican senators from the state of Arizona because they took this," Trump said, pointing a critical finger at Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp for having "done nothing."

But legislatures in battleground states should be applauded for seeking transparency on the 2020 presidential election, Trump added.

"What they have done is incredible," he said. "They have to be admired. They're great American patriots, the Republican senators from Arizona and now other senators, state senators and others are looking at it, because they say, 'the same thing happened to us.'"

Trump predicted the audits will show what he has been saying all along about election fraud.

"Based on some of these early letters, it looks like – I'm not involved – it looks like they're finding tremendous fraud," Trump said. "Now we'll see in four weeks. It's going to take a period of time."

Ultimately, the Big Tech-purchased drop boxes for mass mail-in ballots under the guise of COVID-19 safety worries was an illegal way to stuff the ballot for then-candidate Joe Biden, according to Trump.

"What they do is illegal when they have drop boxes during elections when they spend hundreds of millions of dollars – you have a maximum of [what] you can spend of $5,600 and they're spending hundreds of millions of dollars as individuals to get drop boxes where all the votes – almost all of the votes were for Biden – and then they take these boxes with thousands and thousands of votes and they're late in delivery. Where have they been?

"And then you find out that the votes are mostly – 96% in some cases of the votes – are for Biden. Didn't happen, you know the election was a fraud.

"It was a rigged election.

"And when you look at what they did, it's so illegal. So, I think things are happening at a very fast pace, much faster than people understand."

