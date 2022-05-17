Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez: Democrats Have 'Long Lost the Hispanic Vote'

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, a Republican, isn't buying the speculation that her state will turn ''blue'' this election cycle — especially among its Hispanic population.

Nuñez might be at an all-time high, confidence-wise, about the Republican Party dominating the competition in the November midterm elections.

And it all starts with her own ticket, she told Newsmax on Tuesday.

On ''Eric Bolling the Balance,'' Nuñez opened with a unifying message of liberty and prosperity.

''Well, here in the free state of Florida, under the leadership of Gov. [Ron] DeSantis, we've been promoting policies that provide opportunities for all families,'' said Nuñez, who will share the Florida ticket with DeSantis in November.

Florida's GOP primary is on Aug. 23.

The Miami-born Nuñez, who is of Cuban descent, then addressed what the Hispanic community demands of their political leaders:

(1) They want to be left alone and free to chase their own version of the American dream.

(2) They don't want government restrictions precluding them from running a business, or pursuing a high-quality education in Florida's schools.

Also, Nuñez said the vast majority of Florida parents don't want critical race theory being taught in their kids' schools.

''The Democratic Party has long lost the Hispanic vote. They are out of touch, and they continue to proffer policies that are bad for everyone,'' Nuñez said. ''And come November, [the Democrats] are going to see that Hispanic voters are going to flock to the polls to vote for Ron DeSantis and myself.''

The DeSantis-Nuñez ticket places a high priority on putting families first; and that may be reflected in a recent NPR poll reporting that 52% of Hispanic respondents in Florida prefer Republican candidates over their Democratic counterparts.

''That's great news. You know what they say? 'Good policy makes for good politics.' Well, that is true. That's what we're focused on,'' Nuñez said.

And the track record's there for all to see, said Nuñez, in terms of DeSantis allowing businesses to remain open in the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. He encouraged people to earn a living throughout that harrowing time in America, standing up for parental rights regarding their kids' education, standing up to Disney executives, and most recently, barring activist groups from protesting outside a private residence.

In other words, the state under DeSantis will do whatever it takes to make Florida families feel safe, while providing them countless avenues to prosper.

''Contrast that with the Biden administration's disaster at the [Mexican] border, the Democrats' 'Defund the Police' movement [from 2020]. It's not working. Hispanic voters across the state of Florida want to raise their children in safe communities,'' Nuñez said.

She added shortly thereafter: ''I'm proud to be a Republican. I'm proud to support our men and women in law enforcement. I'm proud that we in the Republican Party are going to support [the] Parental Rights in Education [Act].

''I'm proud that we make sure the economy will prosper for those individuals who are working hard every day. We're not looking for a handout. We're working to make sure the government stays out of our lives, so we can continue to prosper in the free state of Florida.''

The general election is on Nov. 8.

