Dick Morris to Newsmax: We're Headed for 'a Landslide Like Reagan'

A close race in early October is headed for "a landslide like Reagan," according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"Let's put this in perspective: [Former President Donald] Trump is gaining; Trump is winning this election," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "The polls don't reflect it always. Some do. The swing state polls are a little more accurate than the national one. But Trump is clearly cleaning up these swing states. Even Pennsylvania shows some evidence tipping to the Republicans if Pennsylvanians vote."

"But Georgia and Arizona are pretty clearly Trump territory now. North Carolina it looks like he's kept, and he's gained in Michigan. He's dead even. Pennsylvania is even. But he's gained in both of those states. Wisconsin is a little tougher, but still within reach," he said.

Former President Ronald Reagan won reelection in a historic landslide in 1984, but it only built up slowly, Morris reminded.

"Generally, the history of presidential races is when it's a landslide like Reagan in 1980, it only developed slowly," he said. "It only developed toward the end, and it looks like a neck-and-neck race and then it falls off the table.

"And I think that's what is going to happen here in my view."

