Larry Elder to Newsmax: Newsom, Cuomo Similar in Close to Losing Jobs

Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York have one glaring similarity in that they were both in danger of being put of office less than a year after being praised by liberal media outlets, conservative radio talk show host and California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder told Newsmax on Friday.

''Just about a year ago, you had two governors, Cuomo and Gavin Newsom, my opponent, lauded by the media over the way they handled the coronavirus pandemic and both of them are this short of losing their jobs,'' Elder said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance." ''Well, at least Gov. Cuomo has not accused his accusers of being motivated by white supremacy, which is what Newsom has done.

''Look at me. Do I look like a white supremacist?'' said Elder, who is Black. ''It's really quite ironic. And here in California the reason this man is facing a recall election is because of the way he shut down the state against science in the most draconian way compared to all the other 49 states while sitting up there at that famous French Laundry (restaurant) with the very same people that drafted the mandates that they were ignoring by not engaging in social distancing [and] by not wearing face masks.''

Newsom is facing a recall election Sept. 14 and a recent Survey USA poll showed 51% of likely voters would vote to recall him. Elder, 69, is the top Republican candidate, supported by 23% of those surveyed while Democrat Kevin Paffrath, 29, a real estate broker and YouTube personality, received 27% support.

In New York, Cuomo is facing possible impeachment over allegations of sexual harassment, which appeared to gain momentum earlier this week when state Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her investigation into the accusations.

Elder said Newsom's unpopularity stems from his policies, not his personal behavior.

''He had his own kids enjoying in-person, private education while shutting down education, K-12 for the rest of California,'' Elder said. ''And the students were already behind near the bottom of all 49 states in reading and in math.

"Forty-five percent of Black kids in California cannot read at state levels of proficiency, pre-pandemic. Nearly a half of all third graders cannot read at state levels of proficiency.

''And they were denied an entire year of in-school education. Why? Because the teachers union is the most powerful union in the state, the largest funder of Gavin Newsom, and they did not want to go back to in-person school. They were still getting their salaries while enjoying virtual education. It is an outrage.''

