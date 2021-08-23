Larry Elder to Newsmax: California Residents Angry, 'Want Newsom Gone'

Author, radio talk show host and Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder told Newsmax that residents in his state are angry at embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom for myriad of problems the state is facing, and “they want him gone” when a recall election is held Sept. 14.

“You have the [wildfires], you have the crime, you have the homelessness, you have the crappy quality of education in public schools in urban settings, and the way this man arrogantly shut down the state while ignoring science, and while exempting himself from the very mandates he jammed down the throats of the California people,” Elder said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “They are angry, they want him gone, and I believe he will be gone come Sept. 14.”

California conservatives launched the bid to oust Newsom, who won the office in 2018, over issues of immigration, taxes, homelessness, the death penalty, among other issues, according to a CNN report.

But the signature drive really took off after Newsom shut the state down amid the COVID-19 pandemic and imposed restrictions and stay-at-home orders, many of which, he was caught not observing himself.

Activists were able to amass more than the almost 1.5 million signatures required to put a question on the ballot asking if he should be removed from office.

A second question will ask voters who should replace him.

"It is what it is. This is a Republican recall," Newsom said in an exclusive interview with CNN before the latest signature tally. "An RNC-backed Republican recall of white supremacists, anti-Semites and people who are opposed to immigration and immigrants is an accurate assessment of who's behind this recall."

Elder said the restrictions during the pandemic is what really did Newsom in with the state’s residents, including independents and even Democrats that supported him just two years earlier.

“What really hurt people, why 1.7 million people signed the petition to have this man recalled, a good third of them or so were independents and Democrats who just voted for him a couple years earlier, is the way he ignored science and shut down this state in the most Draconian way, compared to all the other 49 states, while having his own kids enjoy in-person private education, and exempting his own winery (from the restrictions),” Elder said. “Sitting up there at the famous French Laundry (restaurant) with the very lobbyists that drafted the mandates that they were violating by not wearing masks, and by not engaging in social distancing.”

According to the California Secretary of State’s Office, there have been 179 recall attempts for elected officials since 1913, only two of them for governor.

Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was booted from his job in 2003 and replaced by movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger.

If removed, Newsom would be the second.

