Ehud Olmert to Newsmax: Return of Hostages Should be Main Objective

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told Newsmax on Saturday that “the main objective” for Israel should be the return of all hostages being held by Hamas.

In the past week, Israel has intensified its airstrikes against the southern Gaza city of Rafah as it prepares for a potential ground assault. Critics say such a heavy incurision will be catastrophic to the over one million civilians living there.

Olmert, who served as Prime Minister from 2006-2009 said at this point, Israel will need to put an end to the fighting to secure the release of the remaining 133 hostages. “More than half of them are not alive anymore but we still need to seek all of them. Bring them back. And I think Israel now comes to the point where it understands that we will have to make a deal,” he said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

When Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, in addition to murdering over 1,100 people they kidnapped another 253. While many have already died in captivity, the precise number is unknown.

Olmert added that he hopes the impending ground offensive into Rafah does not happen. “Israel now comes to the point where it understands we will have to make a deal. Something we don’t like. We’ll have to stop the fighting to order to get the hostages back. And I hope that it is something will be concluded within a few days.”

