Edward Graham to Newsmax: Trump Believes Jesus Christ to Be His Lord and Savior

President Donald Trump "wants to make sure that his administration is built on the foundation of the rock, and the rock is Jesus," Samaritan's Purse CEO Edward Graham said on Newsmax.

"President Joe Biden took Easter, and he honored transgenders. And that is a slap to the face to Christianity and the death of Christ our Lord and Savior on that day," Graham told Newsmax's "National Report" Friday.

"But this administration, [Trump] actually asked my father ... to share scripture to the White House staff, give them the gospel. He also asked them to do an altar call, meaning bring people to Christ, ask them if they want to receive Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

"And I don't know when the last time that's happened in the White House, but I believe this president believes Jesus Christ to be his Lord and Savior, to be the one true God. And he wants to make sure that his administration is built on the foundation of the rock. And the rock is Jesus," he added.

His hope for Trump, he said, is "that he surrounds himself with men and women that will lift this nation up and lift him up in prayer.

"I pray for our leaders of both political parties. I want men and women making sound decisions but going to God on their knees for wisdom and discernment."

