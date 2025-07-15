Education Secretary Linda McMahon to Newsmax: Ruling Clears Efficiency

After the Supreme Court ruling this week, President Donald Trump is hailing Education Secretary Linda McMahon's leadership in returning power and funding to the states to make education more "efficient" and affordable again.

"I was very pleased with the ruling from the Supreme Court, because what we did when we first came in was to take a look at the department, to take a look at what could have been, you know, just too heavy in personnel," McMahon told Newsmax's "National Report" in an exclusive interview with her on the White House north lawn. "We weren't just trying to make radical cuts just to shrink the size of the department.

"We viewed it with exactly the right eye," she continued to co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg, "to see what functions are needed, how many people we needed to do that, etc.

"So we're very careful and planning on how those cuts were made. And I was very pleased that the Supreme Court did give us the ability to continue to do that and to operate the agency efficiently — and to get all of the work done that we needed to get done to meet all of our statutory requirements.

"And that's exactly what we're doing. And we were proving that we could do it. At the time when we got the order that we couldn't proceed.

"So we're very happy to now be able to do that work and to do it well."

