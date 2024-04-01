Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trans Day on Easter 'Intentional'

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax Monday that the Biden administration's proclamation for a "Transgender Visibility Day" was intended to coincide with Easter.

Burchett told "Eric Bolling: The Balance" that "this was done intentional, because Joe Biden is losing this thing to Donald Trump, hook, line and sinker. And he knows that his base is leaving him and he's got to go to that hard left gutter of a base, and that's what he's doing right here."

"Biden is allegedly a practicing Catholic," Burchett continued. "I don't know his faith. I don't question that. But the reality is he's disregarding that for political expediency."

According to a Fox News report, when asked if President Joe Biden had intended to set the "Transgender Visibility Day" on the same day as Easter, the president responded he "didn't do that."

