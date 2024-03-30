Franklin Graham to Newsmax: Easter Is About God's Love

The Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan's Purse, told Newsmax Saturday that the meaning of Easter is that God loves humanity and he sent his only begotten son to sacrifice for our sins.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Weekend," Graham said, "Easter is about God's love — it's his love for the human race.

"When God made and created us, he put Adam in the Garden of Eden. He expected Adam to live there forever. But he didn't want a robot, so he gave us free will, and Adam disobeyed God.

"At that point, sin came into the world and infected the entire human race like a cancer of the human soul. And so the only hope was for God to redeem us, and he sent his son Jesus Christ into this Earth to take our sins. And he took our sins, and he died and shed his blood on the cross," Franklin continued.

"He was buried. But on the third day, God raised his son to life. And Jesus Christ is alive. And if we're willing to confess our sins and repent and — by faith — believe in his name, God will forgive us of our sins, and he'll give us the hope of eternal life."

And that, Graham said, is what Easter is all about.

