Rep. Eric Burlison to Newsmax: East Palestine Should Change Name to Kyiv

The town of East Palestine, Ohio, should change its name to Kyiv so the Biden administration starts taking the matter seriously, Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., sardonically quipped on Newsmax.

When it comes to protecting the citizens of East Palestine, Burlison tells "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the Biden administration is "too little too late."

"You know their priority is the environment: the Green New Deal ... paying back people that helped them get elected," Burlison told guest host John Huddy. "Sadly ... when it comes to the environment, they're not really concerned when you have environmental events like this occur; otherwise, they would actually be there; they would show up.

"Sadly, I think my advice for the people of East Palestine is to change your name to Kyiv, and then the president might actually pay attention."

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit Monday to Kyiv, Ukraine, to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's regime in their war effort. During his visit, the president announced he would provide an additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

