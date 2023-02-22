Rep. Wenstrup to Newsmax: Trump's Ohio Visit Shows Exemplar Leadership

Former President Donald Trump's visit to East Palestine, Ohio, is what a leader should do, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.

Speaking on "Spicer & Co." about Trump's visit to the town, which was the site of a train derailment and chemical spill earlier this month, Wenstrup said, "This is what leadership looks like.

"[It] is when you show up, and you don't ask other people to do things that you wouldn't do. And I'm speaking to my military background, I guess, when I say that; but it's the same in any situation.

"And it's really been disappointing," the congressman continued, "that the president hasn't been there, that [Transportation Secretary Pete] Buttigieg hasn't been there. And I think that Trump's visit probably motivated Buttigieg to get down there as soon as possible, where he's basically put it off at this point."

But, he added, "this is a very serious matter when it seems to me that we don't necessarily have standard operating procedures in place. So how nice for the former president to be down there handing out water and talking to people, letting them know that he cares about them. I think that's an important sign. It's a shame we didn't see it from the current administration."

Despite the media attention, Wenstrup said residents of East Palestine are still waiting on the federal government to let them know how they should proceed in this situation.

"They want some answers, and they want to know what is going to be done from here on out [and] how to make sure that they are safe.

"Is the ground being tested? Is the water being tested? With what regularity? And what happens if things are contaminated? And apparently, many things are, when you talk about the fish dying," Wenstrup added.

On Monday, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway called President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine the "biggest slap in the face," according to The Hill.