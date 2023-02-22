Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: FEMA Only Acted After Ohio Trip Was Announced

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax the Federal Emergency Management Agency only sent personnel to East Palestine, Ohio, after his father announced he was visiting the town.

Joining "Prime News" on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump's eldest son argued the Biden administration has largely ignored East Palestine while it recovers from a train derailment that launched toxic chemicals into the environment.

President Joe Biden "couldn't care less," declared Trump Jr., who accompanied his father on the trip. "[Transportation Secretary] Pete Buttigieg, ... he's taking some personal time because 19 days isn't enough time, plus the time he spent chest feeding while we were in the midst of a supply chain crisis.

"Once FEMA, and him, and Joe Biden, and the rest of the administration decided they weren't going to do anything, my father decided to step up," Trump Jr. continued. "He announced that he was going, and then magically, like four hours later, FEMA says, 'on second thought.'"

Despite the complications, Trump Jr. emphasized his father's trip was "Trump at his best." Crowds of people, he said, came out to see the former president even in 32-degree weather with freezing rain.

"This is why he did it. These people are why he did it to begin with," Trump Jr. highlighted, noting people were desperate to "see action and see leadership."

Trump told reporters at an East Palestine McDonald's he believes Biden "should've come here," a likely reference to the president's recent trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think he should've been here," Trump proclaimed. "He should've been here, and he chose to go a different route."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!