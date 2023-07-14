Rep. Johnson to Newsmax: Not Taking 'Orders' from Ben & Jerry's

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Friday that he's not taking his "public policy marching orders" from Ben & Jerry's, which he called "an overpriced manufacturer of ice cream."

In a divisive Fourth of July message, the Vermont ice cream giant claimed that the United States was "founded on stolen indigenous land" and called on America to "commit to returning it," starting with Mount Rushmore.

Responding to Ben & Jerry's, Johnson told Newsmax's "National Report" that he's working to pass legislation to protect Mount Rushmore from being changed or demolished.

"Ben & Jerry's is all wet on this, and the reality is we do have these monuments at risk," he said. "We've seen statues of Thomas Jefferson, George Washington ripped down. We've seen, in New York, a statue of Teddy Roosevelt taken away from the Museum of Natural History. These are real threats and the people of South Dakota – that's my state – are not going to stand for it related to Mount Rushmore.

"The four men on that monument are not perfect, but they represent the best of America, and my bill would make it clear that not one dime of taxpayer dollars will ever be used to change those faces on Mount Rushmore."

Johnson also said bipartisan support for his bill protecting Mount Rushmore "was one of the best pieces of news to come out of the committee hearing yesterday."

"My bill actually got a committee hearing," he said. "That would not have happened in the Nancy Pelosi House, but the new sheriff in town, Kevin McCarthy, is making a lot of these common-sense pieces of legislation come to the front.

"There were certainly some comments by my Democratic colleagues that were a little bit more of the woke variety, but, in the end, every one of them acknowledge that this bill was the kind of thing that they could support. I think we're going to have a really strong bipartisan vote coming out of committee."

In an interesting twist, a Vermont Native American chief said Ben & Jerry's headquarters is sitting on stolen indigenous land, and that he and the tribe want it back. The company has reportedly not yet responded.

"This is situation normal," Johnson said. "Ben & Jerry's is only hypocritical every single day, and I'm glad that there are strong leaders from Native American tribes who are willing to call out that kind of hypocrisy."

"Of course, we need to remember the imperfect history of this country," he said. "Of course, to the extent we can, we should right wrongs and make amends. But, most importantly, I think we want to look toward the future.

"I think we want to make sure that every American, regardless of the shade of their skin color, has access to good education, good health care, economic opportunities. I wish Ben & Jerry's would focus on that more than trying to relitigate the past."