Jessie Jane Duff to Newsmax: DOJ 'Embarrassing' Under AG Garland

Retired U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. and commentator Jesse Jane Duff told Newsmax Friday that the current "flavor" of the Department of Justice targeting conservatives under Attorney General Merrick Garland while allowing left-wing protesters in front of the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices is "embarrassing."

"Merrick Garland, who could almost have become a Supreme Court justice — thank goodness that that did not happen — for him to sit on the sidelines while Supreme Court justices are having protesters outside of their homes on a regular basis," James said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "This was not a one-time experience when their children are home, and for him to say, ‘I cannot prosecute because the [U.S.] Marshals did not make any arrests.' Well, I dare to challenge you, General. Why did not you encourage the marshals to enforce the law? Because the law was not enforced, [justices] should not be intimidated outside of their homes."

Pro-abortion protesters descended on the homes of conservative justices after a leak of the controversial ruling in June that overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade case that made abortion legal nationwide, leading the Supreme Court marshal to ask for help enforcing federal law prohibiting the action, NPR reported in July.

"For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed justices' homes in Virginia," NPR reported Marshal Gail Curley writing to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the time. "This is exactly the kind of conduct that Virginia law prohibits."

According to the report, an armed man was arrested a month earlier near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after confessing that he intended to hurt the judge.

He was charged with attempted murder.

Both Youngkin and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wrote to Garland in May asking him to provide the resources to keep the justices safe.

"Today, Gov. Youngkin and I sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the Department of Justice to provide adequate resources to keep the Supreme Court justices and their families safe amid ongoing protests at their homes," Hogan tweeted on May 11.

James said Garland's "indifference" to that situation, a violation of federal law, while apparently cracking down on people from the right expressing their opinions is disturbing.

"It is rampant because it is continued for many, many months. And it's upsetting an attorney general acting indifferent and try to say, 'Well, it's not my fault. I have nothing to do with this,'" she said. "[It is] embarrassing to know that our justice department is turning into this flavor."

