Tags: duane chapman | dog | god | bounty hunter

Duane Chapman to Newsmax: 'Required' to Lead the Bad to the Good

Saturday, 04 May 2024 06:52 PM EDT

Speaking to Newsmax about his new book, "Nine Lives and Counting," Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, shared insights into how he went from a life of crime to serving and protecting and showing to those who've done wrong there are always second chances.

"Well, the Bible says that I'm on the bottom of the Christian totem pole. But the Bible says that much is forgiven, much is required. So I am required to do this. I want to leave the book when I go to heaven as a testimony to God; and after you read this book, ... there's no way you won't believe in God," Chapman told "Saturday Report."

The book is currently Amazon's "#1" new release "in Television Reality, Game Shows & Talk Shows." It is said to cover the traumatic events that shaped Chapman's life, from finding hope in prison to the death of his wife Beth and to developing his relationship with God; Jesus; his new wife, Francie; and his family.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Saturday, 04 May 2024 06:52 PM
