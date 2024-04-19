Duane 'Dog' Chapman to Newsmax: 'Team' Will Focus On Migrant Criminals

Duane Chapman, better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" told Newsmax on Friday that he's established a "team of essentials" that he'll task, if asked, to track down immigrants who come to the United States illegally after being released from prisons in other countries.

"I'm going to focus on the illegals that are kicked out of prisons in other countries and told to come to America, get five grand, you know, insurance and all that," Chapman told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Chapman said he's recruited retired CIA, FBI, and security agents for his team to reach that goal.

"Security agents are retired at the age of 51 and 52, so I call them my team of essentials," he said. "The Bible says after you're in your 50s, you inherit knowledge and wisdom."

So, Chapman said, "If I'm asked to, I'm going to put together a team of essentials, and we're going to go after those that have been booted out of other countries and told to come to America. That's the first line of defense I think we need to think about once the regime has changed."

Americans should be "completely concerned" that criminals are being allowed to cross the border and spread throughout the United States, he added.

"They don't understand our laws," said Chapman. "In Mexico, murder one is a 40-year sentence opposed to the death penalty or life here."

Chapman is also the author of a new book, "Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption."

"I have tried to be a Christian a lot of my life, and I'm probably the worst Christian there is, but I constantly repent for things," he said. "'Nine Lives and Counting' is [about] my walk with Jesus. I've overcome a lot of things through my faith in God. It is a guide to, I believe, how to get closer to God."

