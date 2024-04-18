WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: duane chapman | bounty hunter | criminals | legacy | book | religious | faith

Duane 'Dog' Chapman to Newsmax: 'Nine Lives and Counting' Is My Legacy

By    |   Thursday, 18 April 2024 07:07 PM EDT

Duane Chapman, known popularly as Dog, the Bounty Hunter, told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "leaving a legacy and it is [his new book] "Nine Lives and Counting."

Chapman rose to fame during an eight-year run of the A&E reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter" which showcased Chapman's experiences catching criminals.

Now that Chapman has entered what he calls the "fourth quarter" of his life, he has written a new book that details his religious journey in hopes of bringing people with him to Heaven.

"I was raised in the Assembly of God," he said. "My mother was a Sunday school teacher, and she was the fourth generation of ministers in my family.

"I wanted to tell people my religious faith and how God redeemed me and how God has blessed me."

Chapman detailed his time in prison on "American Agenda," when he actually helped catch an escaped prisoner and began his journey into being a bounty hunter.

"One of my friends tried to break out, and I tackled him, and a lieutenant came and threw down the handcuffs and said, 'hook him up, bounty hunter.' So, I took to that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Duane Chapman, known popularly as Dog, the Bounty Hunter, told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "leaving a legacy and it is [his new book] "Nine Lives and Counting."
duane chapman, bounty hunter, criminals, legacy, book, religious, faith
244
2024-07-18
Thursday, 18 April 2024 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved