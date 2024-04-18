Duane 'Dog' Chapman to Newsmax: 'Nine Lives and Counting' Is My Legacy

Duane Chapman, known popularly as Dog, the Bounty Hunter, told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "leaving a legacy and it is [his new book] "Nine Lives and Counting."

Chapman rose to fame during an eight-year run of the A&E reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter" which showcased Chapman's experiences catching criminals.

Now that Chapman has entered what he calls the "fourth quarter" of his life, he has written a new book that details his religious journey in hopes of bringing people with him to Heaven.

"I was raised in the Assembly of God," he said. "My mother was a Sunday school teacher, and she was the fourth generation of ministers in my family.

"I wanted to tell people my religious faith and how God redeemed me and how God has blessed me."

Chapman detailed his time in prison on "American Agenda," when he actually helped catch an escaped prisoner and began his journey into being a bounty hunter.

"One of my friends tried to break out, and I tackled him, and a lieutenant came and threw down the handcuffs and said, 'hook him up, bounty hunter.' So, I took to that."

